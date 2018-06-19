Octopath Traveler Will Have No DLC - News

/ 290 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Producer Masashi Takahashi in an interview with Dengeki Online revealed Octopath Traveler will not be getting DLC in the future. He said the game will release as a finished product.

Octopath Traveler will launch for the Nintendo Switch on July 13.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles