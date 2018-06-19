Octopath Traveler Will Have No DLC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 290 Views
Producer Masashi Takahashi in an interview with Dengeki Online revealed Octopath Traveler will not be getting DLC in the future. He said the game will release as a finished product.
Octopath Traveler will launch for the Nintendo Switch on July 13.
Great news. I feel that DLC is a detriment to gamers. The game you sell me is all I'll buy. If you want me to buy more then make part II.
Thank you Square Enix! Therefore I will buy this game short after launch in case the reviews are good.
For 80-100 hours of gameplay, I don't think I'll need DLC.
