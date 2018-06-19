Octopath Traveler Will Have No DLC

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 290 Views

Producer Masashi Takahashi in an interview with Dengeki Online revealed Octopath Traveler will not be getting DLC in the future. He said the game will release as a finished product. 

 

Octopath Traveler will launch for the Nintendo Switch on July 13.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


Moneybags
Moneybags (1 hour ago)

Great news. I feel that DLC is a detriment to gamers. The game you sell me is all I'll buy. If you want me to buy more then make part II.

XD84
XD84 (2 hours ago)

Thank you Square Enix! Therefore I will buy this game short after launch in case the reviews are good.

Ljink96
Ljink96 (1 hour ago)

For 80-100 hours of gameplay, I don't think I'll need DLC.

