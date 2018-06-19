Kingdom Hearts III Videos Recaps Story of Previous Games - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 311 Views
Square Enix has released five videos recapping the story of Kingdom Hearts before the release of Kingdom Hearts III.
View them below:
Kingdom Hearts III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 25, 2019 in Japan and Asia, and January 29 in North America and Europe.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Never played any KH. Is the story so nonsense as people say? It gives me the feeling that the story is not only very complicated but actually makes no sense at all.
The story is far more complicated now than just KH1 and 2 would have you believe. I played KH1 and 2 and BBS, I won't understand a thing, you can count on that.
So this is mainly for the Xbox One owners than plans to pick up KH3?
3 Comments