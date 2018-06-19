Check Out Terraria Running on the Switch

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 233 Views

Pipeworks Studios has released a short clip of Terraria running on a Nintendo Switch. 

The Nintendo Switch version of the game has no release date.

1 Comments

markodeniro
markodeniro (2 hours ago)

It was on the Wii U, can't be so difficult.

