Check Out Terraria Running on the Switch

Pipeworks Studios has released a short clip of Terraria running on a Nintendo Switch.

We want to stress that this is still very early in development with a lot more work left to do, particularly with UI and controls, however we're happy to show a brief first-look at @Terraria_Logic running on the Nintendo Switch. pic.twitter.com/6d5jgymLHX — Pipeworks Studio (@pipeworks) June 18, 2018

The Nintendo Switch version of the game has no release date.

