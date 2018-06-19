New Gundam Breaker Info Details Free Post Launch Content - News

Bandai Nacmo has released information on the free post launch content for New Gundam Breaker.

■ Gunpla Distribution Missions

The new Gunpla that are distributed free of charge following the game’s release can be obtained by playing dedicated missions different from the standard scenario mission. These Gunpla distribution missions can be played in both “Single Mode” and “Multi Mode.” (A network connection is required to play these missions.)

Single Mode

From the scenario mission selection screen, select “Event Mission.”

Multi Mode

In the stage selection drop-down of the Create Team screen, select “Event Stage.”

*New Gunpla will be released free of charge for a limited time at fixed intervals.

*Gunpla whose distribution periods have ended may still also appear randomly.

Other than the above, Gunpla parts you do not already possess can be obtained through the in-game shop and by stealing parts from others during multiplayer. (The parts that are stolen from you during battle will return to you when the battle ends, you will not lose them.)

■ Upcoming Gunpla Distributions:

The following is an overview of the Gunpla that will be released following the game’s launch. In addition to the 21 Mobile Suits that appeared in the third trailer, two newcomers are also planned.

Full-Armor Gundam (Thunderbolt Ver.)

Zaku High Mobility Type Kai Shin Matsunaga Custom

Gelgoog Jager

Blue Destiny Unit 1

Gaplant TR-5 [Hrairoo]

Doven Wolf

Jagd Doga (Gyunei Custom)

Jagd Doga (Quess Custom)

Juaggu

Mobile Capule

Destiny Gundam

Build Strike Gundam

Kabakali

Gundam Astaroth

Zeta Plus [Test Image Color Type]

Gundam Tryon 3

Gundam Nadlee

Gundam Zavanya

Gundam Harute

Palace Athene

Barzam

New Gundam Breaker will launch for the PlayStation 4 on June 21 in Japan, and on June 22 in North America and Europe. It will launch later this summer for Windows PC. A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

