Gran Turismo Sport Championships Start Today

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the 2018 FIA-certified Gran Turismo Championships have started.

The online season is welcome to players through September. It will end with the the 2018 FIA-certified Gran Turismo Championships.





Here is an overview:

For more details on how you can get involved in the FIA GT Championships, plus info on upcoming Live Events and fixtures, check out our comprehensive guide over at gran-turismo.com.

Star Players

To recognize players leading the championship standings, we’ve introduced a brand-new Star Player system. Only qualifying players* in the top 200 season point rankings (or the top 10 for their country or chosen manufacturer) will be able to register for this prestigious title.

Drivers who’ve registered as Star Players will be given the opportunity to enter the Top 24 Superstar Races where bonus points can be earned. Plus, their in-game Driver Rating will be displayed as “S”, for the entire GT community to see.

The GT Sport App

As the perfect way to keep track of your favorite drivers on their road to the World Finals of the FIA GT Championships, don’t forget to download the free Gran Turismo Sport Companion app to your Android or iOS device. Just log in with your PSN ID and you can join millions of players sharing photos of race highlights, liveries, stats and stunning decals.

As always, stay tuned to PlayStation.Blog for the first word on more upcoming GT content. And until next time, drivers, we’ll see you on that championship starting grid.

* For more details on qualifying criteria, please see the FIA-certified Gran Turismo Championships guide at gran-turismo.com.

