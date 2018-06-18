Groove Coaster for Steam Launches on July 16 - News

Publisher Degica Games announced Groove Coaster for Steam will launch on July 16 for $19.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Riding the rhythmic rails of success from smart phone, into the arcades, now Groove Coaster arrives at full Steam! Staying true to its core concept of simplicity of play + exhilarating experience, the Steam version is better than ever, with 36 original tracks included from various game music composers and more on the way.

Get ready to ride a roller coaster of sound and light through a universe of music!

Key Features:

Thrill to a full 360 degree roller coaster ride.

Intuitive controls: just time your input to the beat (keyboard & controller compatible).

Play your way! Simple, single-handed “Casual” mode or two-handed groove-synced play in “Arcade” mode.

Choose from three aspect ratios for landscape displays: 16:9, 4:3 and 1:1.

Get the full-screen, full-on arcade experience with a vertical display!

Select up to 10 of your favorite songs and play in non-stop mode!

Full support for Steam controllers! Use your PlayStation 4, Xbox, and other popular controllers, too. Check the guide here.

Mix and match between 26 avatars and 6 items to find your own style!

Track List:

ADRENA / C-Show

Analysis Division / Masayoshi Minoshima

Black MInD / COSIO (ZUNTATA)

Bright Lights / aran

DX Choseinou Full Metal Shojo / IOSYS TRAX (uno with.Chiyoko)

Five to Seven / Sampling Masters AYA

Future Coaster / Sakuzyo

Got more raves? / E.G.G.

Groove Revolver / Xeami

Horizons / M-Project

Lethal Dose / sky_delta

LINK LINK FEVER!!! / LINKA (CV: Moe Toyota)

MAD FREAKS / DJ Myosuke

MERLIN / REDALiCE

MIRACLE PARTY / DJ Genki

Music Plot Type Three / COSIO (ZUNTATA)

No Way Out / ARM (IOSYS)

OMAKENO Stroke / t+pazolite

Period of Revolution / COSIO (ZUNTATA)

Play merrily NEO / Shohei Tsuchiya (ZUNTATA) feat. Aimee B

Scarlet Lance / MASAKI (ZUNTATA)

Seizya no Kodo / Xeami

Shiva / Massive New Krew

Sign of “10.5km” / Yasuhisa Watanabe

SKYSCRAPER / Dr. ARM (IOSYS)

Smash a mirror / Shohei Tsuchiya (ZUNTATA) feat. SATOMI

Solar Storm / xi

STAR COASTER / D.watt (IOSYS)

Stardust Vox / DJ Laugh a.k.a. uno (IOSYS)

Thrash Beat / COSIO (ZUNTATA)

tiny tales continue / Chroma

TRIPLE3T / SATO（SANODG & KATO [noisycroak]）

Under The Moon / void (Mournfinale)

VEGAS / SATO（SANODG & KATO [noisycroak]）

Wacky dance ethnic / Sampling Masters MEGA

Warrior / Cranky

New Tracks on the Way:

New tracks will be released monthly as downloadable content, so keep your eyes (and ears) open!

