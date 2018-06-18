Steins;Gate Elite Launches in Japan on September 20 - News

Publisher 5pb. announced Steins;Gate Elite will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on September 20 for 7,800 for the standard retail version, 7,000 yen for the digital version and 18,000 yen for the limited edition.

Steins;Gate 0 will launch in North America and Europe for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in 2018.

