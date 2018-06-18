God of War Retakes Top Spot on UK Charts - News

God of War has retaken the top on the UK charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending June 16. Sales for the game increased 35 percent due to Sony's Days of Play sale.

Vampyr dropped from first place last week to number eight.

Many games saw a boost in the top 10. PlayStation VR Worlds saw sales jump 48 percent, Assassin's Creed Origins 61 percent and Call of Duty: WWII 130 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

God of War FIFA 18 Fallout 4 Detroit: Become Human PlayStation VR Worlds Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Vampyr Assassin's Creed Origins Call of Duty: WWII

