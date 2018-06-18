Runbow on Switch and PS4 Release Date Revealed - News

Headup Games and 13AM Games have announced Runbow will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on July 3.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

With tons of competitive modes for up to nine players online and four players locally and a massive Single Player Adventure, Runbow is the crazy, colour-based platformer you've been waiting for.



The world of Runbow changes with each swipe of the background, so you'll have to stay on your toes as platforms and obstacles disappear - If you can't see something, it doesn't exist. Fast, frantic, and fun for up to nine players, Runbow is filled with tons of modes and content to keep you running back for more.



Key Features:

Go head to head with your friends, locally or online, in Run, Arena, or King of the Hill, for a colourful, crazy competition. Host a Private Game for you or your friends, or hop into an Open Party and take on the world!

Tons of costumes and Indie Guest Characters are waiting for you to unlock, including Shovel Knight, CommanderVideo, Shantae, Lilac, and many more.

Save Poster District from the evil Satura in Adventure, and choose your own path through a massive map of over 140 single player levels.

Take on The Bowhemoth, a single, ultra-difficult challenge in the belly of a colossal beast. On your own or with friends, it’s sure to test the skills of even the toughest platforming veterans.

Hundreds of pieces of unlockable Gallery content await you, from concept art to characters, and even a few hidden secrets...

With nine-player online madness of with up to four players locally, five game modes, 19 guest characters, hundreds of levels, and tons more content all in one unforgettable colorful game, you better ...

