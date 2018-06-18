Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Super Baby 2 DLC Announced - News

/ 176 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

New DLC for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 has been revealed in the latest issue of V-Jump. The DLC is for Super Baby 2 from Dragon Ball GT and will launch this summer.





Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is out now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles