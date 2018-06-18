Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist Announced for PS4 - News

/ 168 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Survival action game Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist has been announced for the PlayStation 4 in the latest issue of V-Jump.





The game will launch in Japan this winter.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles