Action RPG Cry Star Announced for PS4 - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

FuRyu has announced action RPG, Cry Star, for the PlayStation 4. It will launch in Japan on October 18 for 7,980 yen.

Here is an overview of the story via Gematsu:

Rei, who killed her little sister after being drawn into limbo, throws herself into battle against monsters as an agent of the devil. The girl who made a deal with the devil will reap souls using tears as her weapon.

The afterlife is your battlefield. The goal is to get to the lowest level of the world where the souls of the dead drift about. Shedding tears in this world purifies a soul’s “Danmatsuma,” or last moments. “Shisou,” or mental armor, is created through mental development. By defeating enemies, their Danmatsuma will cling to Rei. Danmatsuma are visual manifestations of Rei’s self-hatred and conflicts, which are the source of her Shisou.

