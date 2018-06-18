Dragon Ball FighterZ Lands on Switch in Japan on September 27 - News

The latest issue of V-Jump revealed Dragon Ball FighterZ will launch for the Nintendo Switch on September 27 in Japan for 6,800 yen.

The game is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

