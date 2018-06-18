Robotics;Notes Elite and Memories Off: Innocent Fille Headed to Switch - News

/ 167 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Mages president Chiyomaru Shikura has announced the visual novel, Robotics;Notes Elite, is coming to the Nintendo Switch. It first released in 2012 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.





Also the home screen of Shikura’s Switch contained an icon for Memories Off: Innocent Fille.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles