New Tales of Game is in Develpment - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced at Tales of Festival 2018 a new Tales of RPG is in development. It will be the first new entry in the series since Tales of Berseria in August 2016.

No other information on the game was announced.

Thanks Famitsu.

