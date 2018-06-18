Kill la Kill the Game Announced - News

Publisher Arc System Works and developer APlus Games have announced Kill la Kill the Game. The game will launch in 2019. The platforms were not revealed.

View a teaser trailer below:

More information on the game will be announced at Anime Expo 2018 in July.

