E3 2018 eShop Sale Live

If you're a Nintendo gamer then you know that Nintendo very rarely offers discounts on its titles. Often, first party games prices aren't slashed until they come out in a 'Nintendo Select' form.

But in a rare move Nintendo has discounted numerous games on the eShop to celebrate E3 2018 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Here's a small selection of key deals:

NBA2k18 - $19.79

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - $44.99

Splatoon 2 - $39.99

Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $29.99 (DLC is $19.99 and Gold Edition is 45% off at $43.99)

Dragonball Xenoverse 2 - $24.99

Fire Emblem Warriors - $44.99

L.A. Noire - $37.49

And the list goes on! It's one of the biggest sales Nintendo has had in recent years, so check it out if you're interested in grabbing some new Switch titles in particular.

