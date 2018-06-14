The Last of Us Tops 17 Million Units Sold Worldwide

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 730 Views

Naughty Dog announced via Twitter The Last of Us has sold over 17 million units worldwide as of April 2018.

The Last of Us originally released for the PlayStation 3 on June 14, 2013 and for the PlayStation 4 in July 2014.

The Last of Us: Part II is currently in development for the PlayStation 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


GoOnKid
GoOnKid (4 hours ago)

Very impressive.

  • +10
John2290
John2290 (1 hour ago)

These are COD level sales late 7th gen. Amazing, TloU2 could go on to whoop 20 mil along with GOW lifetime. Single players games are certainly not dying but instead reaching new heights, I realize cod is selling in the 20 millions annually or by annually with smaller budgets but still this is pretty damn impressive. I'd love to know how many ps3's and Ps4's this game sold or added to the tipping point for console sales. I know I wouldn't have bought a ps4 when I did if it werent for the remaster being on the way. I might never have gotten back into gaming if it wasn't for this title and the games industry would be about 4 or 5 thousand euro shorter.

  • +9
EricHiggin
EricHiggin (1 hour ago)

Or people like me who bought a PS4 just because I felt it was time and the cheapest bundle available just happened to be the Uncharted Collection with TLOU. I actually tried to sell/trade them both but couldn't come to a reasonable agreement, so when I ended up in a game drought I played them both. It led me to buying UC4 and UCLL, and based on what I have seen so far I will be buying TLOU2. These PS franchises are what also led me to purchasing games like HZD and soon enough, GOW as well.
Sometimes the games sell the console, other times the console sells the games.

  • +6
Areym
Areym (4 hours ago)

Holy crap, I had no idea. I always imaged it in the 10 million. Talk about legs (and a well timed remaster)

  • +6
KazumaKiryu
KazumaKiryu (1 hour ago)

"The Last of Us" has made history, every gamer should experience this game. That's QUALITY (Gameplay, Story, Characters, Atmosphere, Soundtracks ect) !!! PS: The game is incredibly exciting on the hard difficulty level.

  • +5
KingofTrolls
KingofTrolls (4 hours ago)

Part2 will beat it.

  • +3
DialgaMarine
DialgaMarine (4 hours ago)

With the reception it's gotten, more than likely.

  • 0
pikashoe
pikashoe (3 hours ago)

If they remaster it for ps5 that's possible. If not then I don't see it happening.

  • -3
Kerotan
Kerotan (38 minutes ago)

Fuck. 20m a lock. Will probably do 25m with the eventual ps5 release. Crazy.

  • 0
John2290
John2290 (2 hours ago)

EricHiggin
EricHiggin (1 hour ago)

