The Last of Us Tops 17 Million Units Sold Worldwide

Naughty Dog announced via Twitter The Last of Us has sold over 17 million units worldwide as of April 2018.

The Last of Us originally released for the PlayStation 3 on June 14, 2013 and for the PlayStation 4 in July 2014.

Today is the 5th Anniversary of The Last of Us' release. Over 17 million of you have taken this journey with us and your love, support, and fandom for these characters and their story has been incredible. We can't wait to continue it with Part II. pic.twitter.com/dES9bBDa4W — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) June 14, 2018

The Last of Us: Part II is currently in development for the PlayStation 4.

