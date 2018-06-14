Nintendo Labo Sells an Estimated 316,753 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

The gaming and construction toy platform from publisher and developer Nintendo - Nintendo Labo - sold 316,753 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending April 21, 2018 and the VGChartz Europe Weekly Chart for the week ending April 28, 2018 for the sales in Europe.

Breaking down the sales by each kit, Nintendo Labo: Toy-Con 01 Variety Kit was the best-selling version with 239,245 units sold (76%). The Nintendo Labo: Toy-Con 02 Robot Kit sold 77,508 units (24%).





Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Japan with 122,620 units sold (39%), compared to 105,973 units sold in the US (33%) and 65,017 units sold in Europe (21%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 10,112 units in the UK, 14,025 units in Germany, and 16,626 units in France.

Nintendo Labo released for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on April 20 and in Europe on April 27.

