Varnir of the Dragon Star: Ecdysis of the Dragon Gets Teaser Trailer - News

posted 9 hours ago

Compile Heart has released the teaser trailer witches and dragons RPG Varnir of the Dragon Star: Ecdysis of the Dragon.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Witch, make your choice. Will you go mad or be devoured by a dragon? Devour the dragon to survive.

Valneria, a world where huge dragon fossils rise above the clouds. There is a witch living in a remote forest who is persecuted as a cursed being who brought forth the dragons.

Zephy, a knight tasked with a mission to hunt the witch, gets lost in the forest with his fellow knights, and nearly dies when he is attacked by a dragon. But the witches Minessa and Karikaro saved him.

By drinking the blood of the dragon, a magical power was awoken within Zephy, and together with the witches, Zephy becomes submerged in a vortex of cruel fates.

The Imperial Order that governs the world, the Knights of the of the Reaper who lead the witch hunt, the hoodlums of Evil Raven that fight dragons, and the mysterious Witches of Prisonflame.

In this world where the motives of various people intertwine, the story of witches fighting against their fate with a boy who possesses the power of a witch will unfold.

Varnir of the Dragon Star: Ecdysis of the Dragon will launch for the PlayStation 4 on October 11 in Japan.



