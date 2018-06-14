Mario Tennis Aces Summer Updates Add Koopa Trooper and Blooper - News

Nintendo during its Nintendo Treehouse live stream announced Koopa Troopa and Bloober will be added as playable characters in Mario Tennis Aces in free updates in July and August.

Koopa Troopa and Blooper will be coming to #MarioTennis Aces as playable characters via free software updates in July and August! pic.twitter.com/L3wsj1BLU0 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 13, 2018

Mario Tennis Aces will launch for the Nintendo Switch on June 22.

