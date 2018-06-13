Yoshi on Switch Delayed to 2019 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 449 Views
Nintendo has confirmed with Game Informer delayed the upcoming Nintendo Switch Yoshi game from 2018 to 2019.
Yoshi for Switch was first announced at E3 2017.
Aww. :( Oh well, as long as they use the extra time to fix any major issues. :)
was thinking the same, also I've heard that some of the team was roped in to make sure that Smash is definitely ready for release before Christmas this year so the end result should be 2 perfectly ready for release games rather than skimping on 2 projects and ending up with 2 launches in need of patches to complete the games later on down the line.
When you can't get a simple 2D game with graphics that are no better than something released on Wii U, you know you have major problems on your hand.
Lol at all the dislikes on your comment. You're definitely right though.
