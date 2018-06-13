Yoshi on Switch Delayed to 2019 - News

Nintendo has confirmed with Game Informer delayed the upcoming Nintendo Switch Yoshi game from 2018 to 2019.

Yoshi for Switch was first announced at E3 2017.

