Disgaea 1 Complete Comes West Starting on October 9 - NewsEvan Norris , posted 10 hours ago / 538 Views
NIS America announced that Disgaea 1 Complete now has a release date set for October 9 in North America and October 12 in Europe. In addition, the publisher uploaded a new trailer showing off the gameplay that you can expect from this "remasterpiece."
Announced platforms for Disgaea 1 Complete are Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.
More Articles
While I would normally try to get this day one, the fact they are charging full price for this puts me off somewhat. I can get Disgaea PC for a fraction of that price, especially during a sale.
indeed Darwinian, I love the disgaea series but this is a 12 year old game with the same price tag as Mario Ody or Breath of the Wild.
Far too much.
- 0
Full price for a game I already own three times (PC, DS, PS3) with no new content? Yep that's a pass. They didn't even bother to do the minimum like adding the cheat shop. At least I haven't found any information of it. Great game for people who haven't played it though.
Fucking hype.
If I do decide to buy this it'll have to be sooner rather than later, can't find any copies of Disgaea 5 on PS4 for a reasonable price -.-"
Already bought it twice, dunno if I'll get this one too... No new content? :c
looking forward to it.
6 Comments