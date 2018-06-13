Disgaea 1 Complete Comes West Starting on October 9 - News

posted 10 hours ago

NIS America announced that Disgaea 1 Complete now has a release date set for October 9 in North America and October 12 in Europe. In addition, the publisher uploaded a new trailer showing off the gameplay that you can expect from this "remasterpiece."

Announced platforms for Disgaea 1 Complete are Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

