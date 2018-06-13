Fate/Extella Link Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - News

by, posted 11 hours ago

Fate/Extella Link (PS4) has remained at the top of the Japanese charts in its second week with sales of 78,647 units, according to Media Create for the week ending June 10. The PlayStation Vita version debuted in second with sales of 38,156 units.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 40,587 units. The PS4 sold 26,671 units, the 3DS sold 6,842 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 3,955 units and Xbox One sold 126 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[PS4] Fate/Extella Link (Limited Edition Included) (Marvelous, 06/07/18) – 78,647 (New) [PSV] Fate/Extella Link (Limited Edition Included) (Marvelous, 06/07/18) – 38,156 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 13,423 (2,364,262) [PS4] Dark Souls Remastered (From Software, 05/24/18) – 12,610 (104,218) [PS4] Detroit: Become Human (SIE, 05/25/18) – 10,935 (67,415) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,063 (1,572,211) [NSW] Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo, 05/04/18) – 9,528 (164,099) [PS4] Life is Strange: Before the Storm (Square Enix, 06/07/18) – 8,091 (New) [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 8,011 (525,974) [NSW] Little Nightmares: Complete Edition (Bandai Namco, 06/07/18) – 7,776 (New) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 6,516 (1,011,205) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 5,279 (1,740,412) [NSW] Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido (Nintendo, 06/07/18) – 5,235 (New) [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Nintendo, 04/20/18) – 5,098 (185,489) [PS4] Little Nightmares: Complete Edition (Bandai Namco, 06/07/18) – 5,041 (New) [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2018 (Konami, 04/26/18) – 4,035 (205,737) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 3,688 (1,645,322) [NSW] BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle (Limited Edition Included) (Arc System Works, 05/31/18) – 3,678 (15,374) [PS4] Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition (Ubisoft, 03/01/18) – 2,552 (61,173) [3DS] Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido (Nintendo, 06/07/18) – 2,392 (New)

