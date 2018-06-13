Compile Heart Announces Valneer of the Dragon Star for PS4 - News

Compile Heart has announced RPG, Valneer of the Dragon Star, for the PlayStation 4. It will launch on October 11 in Japan for 7,200 yen.

Here is an overview of the game via Gematsu:

Every battle in Valneer of the Dragon Star takes place in the sky using magic. Players can freely move around the battlefield, which is divided into three layers, and battle against giant dragons.

The witch in Valneer of the Dragon Star can devour dragons and steal their power.

While this is not a Falcom game, some of the dragons from Falcom’s Trails series will appear in the game as part of a collaboration. This includes Zoro-Agruga, True Zoro-Agruga, and Ragnard.

Toshiaki Takayama is designing the game’s dragons. The main theme and battle music are being composed by Motoi Sakuraba.

While every battle takes place in the sky, there are also fields where you walk around.

