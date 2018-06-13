Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! & Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! Gets E3 2018 Gameplay Video - News

/ 466 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Nintendo during its E3 2018 Nintendo Treehouse live stream debuted over 40 minutes of Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! gameplay.

View it below:

Here are some features:

GO Park – GO Park is enabled as a player progresses further in the game and will help players befriend Pokemon from Pokemon GO in Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! This feature allows for Pokemon from Pokemon GO originally discovered in the Kanto region to be transferred to Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! These Pokemon will then need to be caught with a Poke Ball. The player can interact with them in a whole new way in Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee!

– GO Park is enabled as a player progresses further in the game and will help players befriend Pokemon from Pokemon GO in Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! This feature allows for Pokemon from Pokemon GO originally discovered in the Kanto region to be transferred to Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! These Pokemon will then need to be caught with a Poke Ball. The player can interact with them in a whole new way in Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! Candy Jar – Players can use a variety of Candies to strengthen their Pokemon in a training system introduced in Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! Later in the game, players will be able to send their Pokemon to Professor Oak to receive these Candies.

– Players can use a variety of Candies to strengthen their Pokemon in a training system introduced in Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! Later in the game, players will be able to send their Pokemon to Professor Oak to receive these Candies. Link Trading and Battles – Players will be able to trade and engage in Single and Double Battles with other players online and via local wireless communication. Trading and battling online will require an active Nintendo Switch Online membership, a paid service launching this September.

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! will launch for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on November 16.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles