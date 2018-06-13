XSEED Games E3 2018 Lineup Trailers Released - News

posted 12 hours ago

XSEED Games has released trailers for its E3 2018 lineup of games. The trailers are for Fate/Extella Link, Freedom Planet, Gal Metal, Gungrave VR, Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal, and Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin.

View the trailers below:





