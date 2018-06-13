SoulCalibur VI Release Date Revealed - News

Bandai Namco announced SoulCalibur VI will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 19.

Here is an overview of the different editions of the game:

American Deluxe Edition ($99.99)

A copy of the game

Metal case with built-in soundbox (featuring four epic in-game voice-over snippets)

Soundtrack on disc

Season Pass including five packs (three playable characters, two armor packs, Season Pass bonus playable character)

American Collector’s Edition ($149.99)

A copy of the game

Collector’s Edition box

12-inch collectible Sophitia figure

Soundtrack on disc

Metal case with built-in soundbox (featuring four epic in-game voice-over snippets)

120-page art book

European Collector’s Edition

A copy of the game

35-centimeter collectible Sophitia figure

Digital content

Season Pass

Digital soundtrack

