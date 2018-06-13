God of War Sells an Estimated 2.26 Million Units First Week at Retail - Sales

The third-person action adventure game from publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer SIE Santa Monica Studio - God of War - sold 2,260,046 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending April 21, 2018.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 1,127,294 units sold (50%), compared to 598,903 units sold in Europe (26%) and 50,892 units sold in Japan (2%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 95,633 units in the UK, 114,355 units in Germany, and 95,965 units in France.





The game helped push PlayStation 4 hardware sales up 47 percent worldwide to 307,126 units.

God of War released for the PlayStation 4 on April 20.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

