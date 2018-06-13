God of War Sells an Estimated 2.26 Million Units First Week at Retail - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 765 Views
The third-person action adventure game from publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer SIE Santa Monica Studio - God of War - sold 2,260,046 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending April 21, 2018.
God of War released for the PlayStation 4 on April 20.
I was one of them! What an amazing experience this game was!
Didn't they say 3 million total in 3 days? Must be a pretty good digital ratio.
Yeah, 3.1 million in 3 days. But of course Sony factored in digital numbers to that as well.
- +1
God of 2 million!
