Retro FPS Dusk coming to Switch

Publisher New Blood Interactive announced the retro first-person shooter, Dusk, is coming to the Nintendo Switch.

We hope you're all enjoying #NintendoDirect and #NintendoE3 at #E32018



While you're here - we've got an announcement of our own :) pic.twitter.com/9GY1eAj6iu — New Blood Interactive (@TheNewBloods) June 12, 2018

Here is an overview of the game:

Dusk reintroduces you to a world where butchery and bloodshed must be mastered if you’re to survive ’til dawn. Inspired by Quake, Blood, Heretic, Hexen, Half-Life, Redneck Rampage and all your ’90s favorites, and featuring a soundtrack by metal music mastermind Andrew Hulshult.

In THREE distinct campaign episodes hand-crafted from straight outta the ’90s, players battle through an onslaught of mystical backwater cultists, possessed militants and even darker forces and attempt to discover just what lurks beneath the Earth. Featuring a vast arsenal of badass weaponry including saw blades, dual-wielded shotguns from 1887 and an incredibly necessary grenade launcher, Dusk is unapologetic retro action from start to finish.

In addition to the main campaign, Dusk features an Endless Survival Mode, putting you front and center of wave after wave of enemies. For those looking for an extra challenge, Dusk also offers the chance to go head to head online to battle your friends in DuskWorld arena multiplayer, where darkness hosts the worst of humanity in surprising new ways.

