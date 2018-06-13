Ninjala Launches Spring 2019 for Switch - News

/ 400 Views

by, posted 13 hours ago

GungHo Online Entertainment announced the action game, Ninjala, will launch for the Nintendo Switch in spring 2019.

View the teaser trailer for the game below:





A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles