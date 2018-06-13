Metro Exodus E3 2018 Gameplay Walkthrough - News

by, posted 13 hours ago

Publisher Deep Silver and developer 4A Games have released a walkthrough video of the E3 2018 demo of Metro Exodus.

View it below:





Metro Exodus will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on February 22, 2019.



