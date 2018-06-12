Super Smash Bros. Ultimate List of Fighters Revealed, Launches December 7 - News

Nintendo announced Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 7 and revealed the list of fighters.

Here is the complete list of fighters:

Mario

Samus

Kirby

Bowser

Link

Donkey Kong

Fox

Falco

Marth

Zelda

Sheik

Villager

Meta Knight

Mewtwo

Sonic

Peach

Pikachu

Ice Climbers

Captain Falcon

Zero Suit Samus

Wii Fit Trainer

Pikachu

Ness

Lucas

Ike

Ryu

Cloud

Snake

Jigglypuff

Pichu

Roy

Olimar

Diddy Kong

Lucario

Lucina

Robin

Bayonetta

Mr Game and Watch

Greninja

Dr. Mario

Dark Pit

Pit

Palutena

Corrin

Bowser Jr.

Toon Link

Young Link

Dedede

Roslina & Luna

Mii Fighter

Mii Swordfighter

Mii Gunner

Wario

Little Mac

Pac-Man

Shulk

Wolf

Mega Man

Luigi

Yoshi

Inkling

Daisy

Ridley

