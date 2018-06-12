Super Smash Bros. Ultimate List of Fighters Revealed, Launches December 7 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 678 Views
Nintendo announced Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 7 and revealed the list of fighters.
Here is the complete list of fighters:
- Mario
- Samus
- Kirby
- Bowser
- Link
- Donkey Kong
- Fox
- Falco
- Marth
- Zelda
- Sheik
- Villager
- Meta Knight
- Mewtwo
- Sonic
- Peach
- Pikachu
- Ice Climbers
- Captain Falcon
- Zero Suit Samus
- Wii Fit Trainer
- Ness
- Lucas
- Ike
- Ryu
- Cloud
- Snake
- Jigglypuff
- Pichu
- Roy
- Olimar
- Diddy Kong
- Lucario
- Lucina
- Robin
- Bayonetta
- Mr Game and Watch
- Greninja
- Dr. Mario
- Dark Pit
- Pit
- Palutena
- Corrin
- Bowser Jr.
- Toon Link
- Young Link
- Dedede
- Roslina & Luna
- Mii Fighter
- Mii Swordfighter
- Mii Gunner
- Wario
- Little Mac
- Pac-Man
- Shulk
- Wolf
- Mega Man
- Luigi
- Yoshi
- Inkling
- Daisy
- Ridley
