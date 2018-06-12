Dragon Ball FighterZ Headed to Switch in 2018 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 415 Views
Bandai Namco announced during the E3 2018 Nintendo Direct Dragon Ball FighterZ is coming to the Nintendo Switch.
It will launch in 2018.
Finally. Been holding out. If it's good, I will pick it up day 1.
we can hope for all dlc included?
Based on Xenoverse 2? You are better on hoping for a cheaper season pass.
the question is the price and if there will be less fps or details on switch. I have it on PS4 for 34.99 euros, i like it :) the fights are good, but the game is not so big.
