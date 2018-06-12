Dragon Ball FighterZ Headed to Switch in 2018

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 415 Views

Bandai Namco announced during the E3 2018 Nintendo Direct Dragon Ball FighterZ is coming to the Nintendo Switch.


It will launch in 2018.

3 Comments

Nuvendil
Nuvendil (2 hours ago)

Finally. Been holding out. If it's good, I will pick it up day 1.

  • +1
jonathanalis
jonathanalis (1 hour ago)

we can hope for all dlc included?

  • 0
Bandorr
Bandorr (1 hour ago)

Based on Xenoverse 2? You are better on hoping for a cheaper season pass.

  • +2
KazumaKiryu
KazumaKiryu (3 hours ago)

the question is the price and if there will be less fps or details on switch. I have it on PS4 for 34.99 euros, i like it :) the fights are good, but the game is not so big.

  • -2
Bandorr
Bandorr (3 hours ago)

Based on Xenoverse 2.
Full price, 720 resolution, 30 FPS.

  • +3
Rafie
Rafie (3 hours ago)

I honestly feel like it's gonna be 60fps for Switch as well. The resolution I agree with it being 720p. Xenoverse is a bigger game with lots more to do than just the linear 2D fighting.

  • +2