Overkill’s The Walking Dead Release Date Revealed

Publisher Starbreeze announced Overkill’s The Walking Dead will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 6 in North and South America, and November 8 in Europe.

View the gameplay teaser trailer below:







Here is an overview of the game:

Inspired by Robert Kirkman’s original graphic novels, Overkill’s The Walking Dead is a four-player co-op multiplayer shooter in which players must band together on a variety of missions and raids to find survivors, secure supplies and stay alive. Use stealth to evade enemies tactically, or dismember walkers limb from limb with brute force and firepower. Each of the game’s four playable characters has their own special abilities, skill trees, squad roles, play styles and background stories.

