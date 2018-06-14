Top 10 Gameplay Trailers of E3 2018 - Article

Despite the fact that E3 2018 will probably go down as one of the oddest and most laborious of the last half-decade, the event produced some worthwhile gameplay trailers. To that end, welcome to the fourth annual "Top 10 Gameplay Trailers of E3."

For reference, here is last year's list. As always, only gameplay trailers are eligible.

It was a tricky task to form a list of ten trailers this year, in part because so many publishers opted for cinematic CGI trailers or showed gameplay that looked, well, boring. Sorry, Kojima-san.

#10

Daemon X Machina

Nintendo opened its E3 video with a new mech game from Marvelous Entertainment. Featuring character designs by Fire Emblem artist Yusuke Kozaki and mech designs by Macross' Shoji Kawamori, Daemon X Machina looks to offer up high-octane, stylish mech combat in a fluid anime style.

#9

Tunic

In his video on Blossom Tales, Jim Sterling laid out the model of success for indie games: "you just be Zelda, and let the critics do the rest." Enter Tunic, a charming top-down action game in the mold of The Legend of Zelda, which premiered at Microsoft's presser. "Tunic is about exploring, fighting, and most importantly finding secrets," said creator Andrew Shouldice.

#8

Spider-Man

Spider-Man made a top five appearance in last year's list, and here it is again at #8. This latest trailer for the PS4 exclusive showed off Spidey's combat prowess and his web-slinging abilities — all of which look amazingly fun. Fans also got a glimpse at a rogues' gallery of villains, including Electro, Rhino, Scorpion, and Vulture.

#7

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

As one of the most popular entries in the Tales series, Tales of Vesperia is a worthy pick for a current-gen re-release. Packed with additional content that western fans never had a chance to see, this definitive edition features new party members Flynn and Patty along with a hefty amount of additional content.

#6

The Last of Us Part II

Minus the superfluous bookends, the gameplay trailer for The Last of Us Part II was extraordinary — perhaps a bit too extraordinary. The series' trademark stealth action and on-the-fly crafting return, repackaged with even more brutality and cutting-edge graphics. Will the game play as perfectly as the gameplay footage would imply? Unlikely. Still, based on Naughty Dog's pedigree, this is a title worth watching.

#5

My Friend Pedro

Leave it to Devolver Digital to show off the most wacky, inventive game of E3 2018. Described as "a violent ballet about friendship, imagination, and one man's struggle to obliterate anyone in his path at the behest of a sentient banana," My Friend Pedro is a 2.5D shooter from Victor Agren, formerly a developer at Media Molecule.

#4

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

After years of success with its Souls series and spiritual heir Bloodborne, From Software has distanced itself from the RPG framework that defined its most recent titles. Sekiro: Shadows Die twice is an action-adventure game that was "designed from the ground up, from scratch, as an entirely new concept, as a new game," according to director Hidetaka Miyazaki. It looks to focus deeply on swordplay, stealth, and vertical exploration.

#3

Rage 2

Combine Avalanche Studios' open-world expertise with id Software's shooting prowess and what do you get? Rage 2, a sandbox shooter with a Mad Max road-rage aesthetic. Bethesda was generous this E3 with gameplay footage of its upcoming game, which will, surprisingly, feature zero multiplayer elements. "We're just focused on the best open world single player game that we can make," said designer Magnus Nedford. "I personally really believe you can make single player games really fantastic, so that's what we're focused on."

#2

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Over a year has passed since Nintendo first teased a Fire Emblem game for its hybrid Switch system. Now, thanks to E3 2018, we have more information. Fire Emblem: Three Houses takes place on Fódlan, where the Church of Seiros exercises control. It promises to retain the strategic turn-based action typical of the series, with a twist: formations of troops supporting individual units on the battlefield.

#1

Metro Exodus

In last year's list, Metro: Exodus claimed second place, finishing behind Super Mario Odyssey. Now it's number one with a bullet, thanks to a provocative gameplay trailer that shows off the vast overworld expanses and cramped underground bunkers of post-apocalypse Russia.

Thank you, as always, for reading. Sound off in the comments section with your personal favorite trailers!

