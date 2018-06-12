Atelier Nelke and the Legendary Alchemists Announced for PS4, Vita & Switch

by Adam Cartwright , posted 3 hours ago / 308 Views

Gust has revealed that the latest entry in its long-running Atelier series will be a crossover that features protagonists from a number of previous entries. Atelier Nelke and the Legendary Alchemists is due out on PS4, Vita & Switch in 2018 in Japan.

The game will feature Marie, Meruru, Ayesha, Sophie, Veola, Klein, and Vayne from earlier Atelier games and a heavy emphasis has been put on the city-building aspect of the title, with the past characters helping you develop the town with their alchemy skills.


