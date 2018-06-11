Remedy Announces Control - News

Remedy Entertainment during Sony's e3 2018 showcase announced Control.

View the E3 2018 trailer below:

Here is an overview:

A cinematic third-person action game set in a new Remedy-created universe, P7 features an intriguing story with a cast of memorable characters. The game structure offers a long-lasting, story-driven gameplay experience and the deepest game mechanics yet in a Remedy game. P7 is a multiplatform title published by 505 Games.

