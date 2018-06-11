Resident Evil 2 Remake Gets E3 2018 Trailer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 49 minutes ago / 258 Views
Capcom during Sony's E3 2018 showcase released an E3 2018 trailer for Resident Evil 2 Remake.
View it below:
January 22 is gonna be huge with this and KH3. Though i'd consider this one prone to delay. Anyways, i'm hyped, but i hope they fix claire's face and clothing a bit.
I wish they'd put the option to play the game in VR! RE VII was amazing in VR!
Is it over-the-shoulder RE4-6 style? Sigh. I wanted a real remake. The HD re-release of REmake is my most played PS4 game. Guess I'll pass
It doesn't make sense to release that specific style of game. Fixed camera, tank-ish controls would be going backwards instead of forward.
- -1
Same. I was hoping for the old fixed camera angles, with either the option for tank controls or digital. It seems Capcom has decided to leave the old school fans since REmake 1 Remaster.
- 0
Faints!
