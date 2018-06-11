Call of Duty: Black Ops III Available for Free Tonight for PlayStation Plus Members - News

Activision announced during Sony Interactive Entertainment’s E3 2018 showcase Call of Duty: Black Ops III will be available free for PlayStation Plus members tonight.





Call of Duty: Black Ops III launched in November 2015.

