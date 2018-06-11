Valkyria Chronicles 4, Yakuza 0, Yakuza: Kiwami Headed to PC - News

/ 294 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

SEGA announced during E3 2018 Valkyria Chronicles 4, Yakuza 0, and Yakuza: Kiwami. Yakuza 0 will launch first on August 1. The other two games have yet to be dated.

Yakuza 0 and Yakuza: Kiwami are available now for the PlayStation 4. Valkyria Chronicles 4 will launch this fall for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles