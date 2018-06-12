DayZ Developer's Vigor Announced for the Xbox One - News

DayZ developer Bohemia Interactive has announced Vigor for the Xbox One.

Norway, 1991.

Civilization lies in ruin. Will you rise from the debris?

Scandinavia, mostly untouched by the fallout of the war, remains the last safe zone in a post-apocalyptic Europe.

Norway, once a haven, has transformed into a cut-throat land of survival where only the ruthless – or cunning – make it out alive.

Key Features:

No Time for Uncertainty. Humanity is in disarray and resources are scarce. Scavenge what you can. But be warned, you’re not alone out there…

Humanity is in disarray and resources are scarce. Scavenge what you can. But be warned, you’re not alone out there… Survive… cutthroat encounters for eight to 16 players.

cutthroat encounters for eight to 16 players. Claim… precious resources and vital equipment.

precious resources and vital equipment. Improve… your safe shelter and vital equipment.

your safe shelter and vital equipment. Become… the courageous Outlander in post-war Norway.

