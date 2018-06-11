Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Donkey Kong Adventure DLC Launches June 26 - News

Ubisoft announced the Donkey Kong Adventure DLC for Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle will launch on June 26.

Here is an overview of the DLC:

Embark in an epic battle against a vengeful Rabbid Kong who uses his new powers to take over a mysterious island. Donkey Kong, Rabbid Peach, and a moody new Rabbid hero, Rabbid Cranky, will team up on a journey across four brand-new environments. Discover a world full of reinvented tactical gameplay, new enemies, and secrets to uncover.



