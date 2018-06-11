Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Future Tense Bonus Level Announced - News

Activision has announced the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy bonus level Future Tense. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC users on June 29.

Here is an overview of the level:

Developed by Vicarious Visions, Future Tense brings an extra layer of difficulty to Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped’s Future world, as players dodge rockets, destroy robots and leap over lasers while ascending a massive futuristic skyscraper. This brand-new level pays homage to the unreleased Waterfall level from the original Crash Bandicoot game. Soon franchise fans (and speed runners) will have something BRAND WUMPING NEW in Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy that will challenge even the most skillful Crash players.

Additionally, in Future Tense, Crash and Coco will take on some familiar enemies and hazards in new and fun ways. Players will love playing the heart-racing, high climbing level repeatedly to explore hidden areas and experience unexpected moments, including a challenging Death Route. Future Tense will be accessible via a new platform in the Warp Room of Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped, and playable at any point in the game’s progression.

“Adding a new level to Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy was something we always wanted to do, and introducing Future Tense allows us to give all Crash players something new to play just in time for the multi-platform release,” said Jennifer Oneal, Studio Head at Vicarious Visions.

“We hope Future Tense will allow players to re-experience that feeling from the good ‘ol days when they first cracked open a Crash Bandicoot game and had to figure out how to get past a brand-new challenge, or find that one last crate,” added Future Tense level designers Ben Dorsey and Stephen Ivanauskas. “And frankly, Crash Bandicoot levels are fun to make!”

