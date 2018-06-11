Skull & Bones launches in 2019, E3 2018 Trailer Released - News

/ 188 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Ubisoft during its E3 2018 showcase announced Skull & Bones will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in 2019.

View the E3 2018 cinematic trailer below:

Here is the latest information on the game:

Skull & Bones is showing off a new PvPvE mode at E3 2018 called Hunting Grounds. Setting players loose in the open Indian Ocean, this new mode will let them hunt merchant ships, loot trade routes, and sink enemy vessels either as a lone wolf or part of a pirate gang. As you pillage and plunder your way towards fame and notoriety, you’ll have to fend off the forces of powerful empires, fiendish rival pirates, and even the treacherous ocean itself. And in true pirate fashion, there’s always the possibility of your pirate gang turning on you to take your riches. Skull & Bones will launch in 2019 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

On your journey through the Hunting Grounds, you’ll need to gather intelligence and prepare your ship’s crew and weapons before each hunt. Once you’re out on the open waters, you’ll have to decide what kind of pirate you’ll be. Will you sail the oceans alone, loyal to no one but yourself? Will you maintain honor among thieves and hunt with friends? Or will you adopt a true pirate’s life and betray your fellow players, making off with all of the loot yourself?

Hunting Grounds will be available alongside Disputed Waters, Skull & Bones‘ dedicated PvP multiplayer mode, which pits you and four other players against a rival pirate gang to fight over riches, sink opponents’ ships, and make off with the treasure before the deadly pirate hunters arrive. Your pirate adventures in Skull & Bones will also include Deadly Encounters, which will be detailed at a later date.

On your journey to become a pirate king, you’ll acquire unique and formidable warships – so whether you want a quick and agile vessel, or a towering battleship, you’ll always have something in your arsenal to fit your play style. In addition to finding a vessel that suits you, you’ll be able to customize your ship with different weapons and crewmates to further refine your experience. Pirates who want to strike fear into the hearts of their enemies at first sight can also customize nearly every visual aspect of their ship, including sails, figureheads, ship wheels, paint colors, and pirate captain.

Those eager to prove themselves on the high seas against other pirates can register now to join the beta prior to launch at skullandbonesgame.com/register. Beta players will be able to play the game ahead of release, and provide feedback to the development team.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles