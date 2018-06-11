The Division 2 to Have Raids, E3 2018 Cinematic Trailer Released - News

Ubisoft announced The Division 2 will have raids and released the E3 2018 cinematic trailer.

View the E3 2018 cinematic trailer below:

Here are details on the game:

Set in a one-to-one recreation of Washington, D.C., The Division 2 has been shaped by all the lessons the development team learned from listening and collaborating with players since The Division‘s launch more than two years ago. As a result, the game has been developed with an endgame-first mentality. For players, this means that from day one, The Division 2‘s main campaign will naturally flow into a robust endgame with its own narrative thread and unique challenges.

Progress also continues long after Level 30. Once you reach the level cap, you’ll be able to select a Specialization. Each Specialization, like sharpshooter, demolitionist, or survivalist, comes with its own progression path. These paths introduce new skill mods, talents, and tools, including brand new signature weapons. As you further customize your Agent, you’ll also have access to a wealth of PvP experiences, including a fully revamped Dark Zone experience. Additionally, in a first for the franchise, eight-player raids will make their way to The Division 2. These challenging missions will test the skill, communication, and teamwork of even the most expert Agents.

While there will be tons of content available on day one, The Division 2 is committed to continually offering new content updates. Post-launch, the game will see the inclusion of a year’s worth of story-driven missions, map expansions, and new modes for free.

For those who want even more content, an optional premium pass will give you access to one year of exclusive add-ons.

The Division 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on March 15, 2019.

