Kingdom Hearts III Gets Square Enix E3 2018 Showcase Trailer
Square Enix has released the E3 2018 showcase trailer for Kingdom Hearts III.
View it below:
Kingdom Hearts III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 25, 2019 in Japan and Asia, and January 29 in North America and Europe.
Seriously I wonder why a Switch version wasn't announced. This is totally a Switch type of game. Still getting it on PS4, but I want my fellow Switch brethren and sisthren (if there's such a word) to be able to play this.
If it only 60 FPS on xbox one X, imagine how poorly it would run on the switch. Specially in portable mode.
So many in a couple years SE can tinker with it enough for it to be passable.
Damn the downvote is serious up in here. Hahaha Yeah I was figuring that they would do an inferior version for Switch. It would sell. I don't normally port beg, but I figured Switch was a good home for KH3.
This game just doesn't do it for me. I only owned the first game and beat it but after, I felt like I just outgrew them. It just doesn't cater to my tastes anymore. Also, the game looks like a PS3 game.
