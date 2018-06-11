Square Enix Announces The Quiet Man - News

/ 223 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Square Enix during its E3 2018 showcase has announced The Quiet Man for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

View the E3 2018 trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The Quiet Man takes players beyond sound and words to deliver an immersive story-driven cinematic action experience, which players can complete in one sitting, seamlessly blending high-production live action, realistic CG and pulse-pounding action gameplay.

More information will be released in August.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles