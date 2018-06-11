Final Fantasy XIV x Monster Hunter: World Collaboration - News

Square Enix during its E3 2018 showcase announced a Final Fantasy XIV x Monster Hunter: World collaboration.

Rathalos and Felynes from the Monster Hunter series appear in Final Fantasy XIV this summer.

