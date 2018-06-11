Divinity: Original Sin II Definitive Edition Release Date Revealed - News

Bandai Namco announced Divinity: Original Sin II Definitive Edition will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on August 31.

View the E3 2018 trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Divinity: Original Sin II gives players the freedom of a sandbox RPG, encouraging improvisation and experimentation, with rules made to be bent rather than followed. The game takes place in the world of Rivellon where players can go anywhere, talk to anyone (living, dead, or non-human), and fully interact with the game world like no other RPG. The game features six unique origin characters with full-fledged backstories, personalities, and questlines: Red Prince, a haughty but heroic lizard noble; Sebille, an elven assassin; Lohse, a possessed musician; Ifan ben-Mezd, a mercenary ex-soldier; Beast, a rebel-turned-pirate dwarf; and Fane, an undead member of the long-forgotten Eternal race. Console players diving into the world of Divinity: Original Sin II for the first time will enjoy a user interface tailored for console play in both four-player online co-op and two-player split-screen co-op modes. Additional content updates and extra features will be announced in the weeks and months leading to the game’s launch later this year.

